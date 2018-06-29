LU Track Remains MIAA's Highest-Ranked Teams

JEFFERSON CITY -- Lincoln's men's and women's indoor track & field teams remained the MIAA's highest-ranked programs in the country, as the women were ranked No. 3 while the men were slotted at No. 9 in the Jan. 22 United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Division II national rankings.

The Lincoln women received 174.81 points in the USTFCCCA's first regular-season poll of 2013, finishing behind only No. 1 Grand Valley State (which earned 237.45 points) and No. 2 Adams State (183.22). Grand Canyon was ranked No. 4 after receiving 131.90 points while the Academy of Art rounds out the top five after receiving 124.63 points. Only one other MIAA team was ranked in this week's poll, as Central Missouri tallied 69.93 points to be rated No. 12 in the nation.

In the men's poll, Lincoln was the highest-ranked of five MIAA programs in the rankings, giving the conference the most ranked teams of any league in the country. The Blue Tigers, which were ranked ninth after receiving 86.25 points, are joined in this week's poll by Central Missouri (11th, 77.90 points), Emporia State (16th, 54.14), Missouri Southern (20th, 46.78) and Pittsburg State (21st, 46.25).

Leading the men's poll is Grand Canyon, which was slotted No. 1 after earning 200.07 points. Adams State was also voted No. 2 on the men's side, claiming 170.37 points, while Saint Augustine's was rated No. 3 with 138.68 points. Rounding out the top five are No. 4 Ashland (127.47) and Grand Valley State (111.03).

According to the USTFCCA website, the organization compiles its national team rankings by "mathematical formulae based on national descending order lists and data taken from previous seasons. For the preseason ranking and early-season rankings, data will be taken from previous seasons as well as the current season. The purpose and methodology of the rankings is to create an index that showcases the teams that have the best potential of achieving the top spots in the national-team race."

Both Blue Tiger indoor track & field teams, led by head coach Victor Thomas and assistant coach Ailene Smith, will travel to Bloomington, Ind. this weekend to compete in the Indiana Relays. The meet, hosted by the University of Indiana, will take place on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 25 & 26).