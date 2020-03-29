Lucky's Market bought by Schnucks
COLUMBIA — Schnuck Markets, Inc. was the winning bidder for Columbia's Lucky's Market in an auction held in U.S. bankruptcy court.
Lucky's Market sold 23 stores and a distribution center for a total of about $29 million.
For the Columbia location, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, Inc. was the winning bidder with a purchase price of $860,000.
The store will continue to operate the same way, and employment offers will be made to the team members, according to a news release from Lucky's Market.
The results of the auction are subject to a final sale hearing scheduled for March 30.
