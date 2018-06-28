Lucky's Market hosts 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

COLUMBIA - Lucky's Market invited Columbia children to search for eggs Sunday morning in their 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Over 100 kids, ages 1 to 12, attended the event located in the grassy field adjacent to the grocery store. Due to the large number in attendance, kids were limited to collecting 15 eggs in their baskets. The eggs contained various candies and slips of paper that were redeemable for prizes. Coloring books, jump ropes and bubbles were among the prizes provided free of charge to participants.

Columbia resident Antonio Moorehead attended the egg hunt with his wife and two daughters, Ava, 4, and Braxton, 2. Moorehead appreciated the free event that his wife found for the family through a "mommy blog" online.

"This is great for the community, it's great for Columbia," Moorehead said. "It's an awesome event that everyone should come to."

Moorehead's daughters donned matching fleece jackets and smiles as they looked over their collected eggs and nibbled on candies.

"My girls had a wonderful time. They love this time of year," Moorehead said. "They love Easter, they love bunnies, they love chocolate, they just love it all."

All of the plastic eggs were re-collected for future use and Lucky's Assistant Manager of Natural Living, Jaci Baye, confirms there will be a 3rd Easter Egg Hunt next year.

"It's hard to try to fit everything in," Moorehead said. "But I think we will be back next year for this event."