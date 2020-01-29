Lucky's Market in Columbia to stay open as other locations close

Mackenzie Bruce, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA—Lucky's Market in Columbia will remain open, while the two other Missouri stores, and others across the country will close.

Lucky's Market will be shutting down "as many as 32 of its 39 stores" nationwide, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Facebook posts by multiple Lucky's Market locations across the country confirm the closings, including the Springfield location. The Rock Hill location in St. Louis is also reported to close, according to the Riverfront Times.

The Columbia store director confirmed the local store will continue to operate.

Kroger divested its stake in Lucky's Market in December, according to the Progressive Grocer. Kroger previously invested in the company in 2016 to expand their presence across the country. The Sun Sentinel cites underperformance and poor location choices as possible causes for the closings.