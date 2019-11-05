Luebbert of Mizzou soccer takes home two SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Senior Sarah Luebbert continued to amplify her career for the Mizzou soccer team on Sunday.

Luebbert, a graduate of Jefferson City High School, was named First Team All-SEC and SEC Co-Athlete of the Year.

This is Luebbert's second First Team All-SEC honor to add to her now four all conference honors.

Her season has been a success as she is top 10 in goals, assists, game-winning goals, and points.