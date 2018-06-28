Luetkemeyer Backs Legislation for Veteran Identification

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-9) is co-sponsoring legislation that would allow our nation's honored veterans the opportunity to receive a veteran's identification card. The legislation would provide proof of military service in an effort to minimize the potential of identity theft through the potential loss or theft of a form DD-214, and provide employers a standard way to verify an employee's military service.

The legislation, known as the Veteran's I.D. Card Act, would direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to issue upon request veteran identification cards. The legislation, H.R. 2985, does not add costs to the government and will have minimal impact on the Veterans Administration (VA).

"It is unacceptable that many of our brave veterans who have served honorably and sacrificed so much for our country have no way to prove their veteran status," Luetkemeyer said. "As we prepare to celebrate our nation's honored veterans, the least we can do is to provide them with identification to reflect their efforts on behalf of a grateful nation."

The bill requires a veteran who seeks to obtain an ID card to pay for the initial and any replacement cards; requires the VA to determine the cost and apply a fee to the card; requires the VA to use equipment already in place at VA facilities; and requires a review of costs every five years to ensure the fees cover all ID costs.

Currently, only veterans who served 20 years or have service connected disability are issued identification cards from the VA signifying their service. The only available option for all other veterans is to carry their DD-214 that contains various forms of personal data like their Social Security Number protected by the Privacy Act of 1974.