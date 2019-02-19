Luetkemeyer explains support for national emergency at border

12 hours 22 minutes 1 second ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 8:04:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News
By: Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - There is a "true emergency" right now at the southern border, a Missouri congressman said Monday.

Citing multiple statistics related to drug seizure at the border, Republican U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer said he supports President Donald Trump's decision to declare a national emergency to build a border wall. 

"The president's made it a campaign pledge. He’s been after this for a long, long time. This isn’t something he just decided to take on when he was running for president," Luetkemeyer said. "This is something he’s been talking about for years and years, and he's making good on that promise and he’s going to deliver."

Luetkemeyer made the comments at the state Capitol after an annual meeting with the Missouri House Republican Caucus.

More News

Grid
List

Moms Demand Action to rally for more gun control
Moms Demand Action to rally for more gun control
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in American will bring more than four... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 Tuesday, February 19, 2019 5:52:00 AM CST February 19, 2019 in News

Next round of winter weather expected Tuesday
Next round of winter weather expected Tuesday
COLUMBIA –Mid-Missourians have already witnessed several snow and ice events this season. The next round is expected late Tuesday afternoon... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 Tuesday, February 19, 2019 1:57:00 AM CST February 19, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council approves tobacco license for retailers
Columbia City Council approves tobacco license for retailers
COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council passed an ordinance Monday, that will require all tobacco retailers to register for a license... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 10:57:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Pulaski County man charged in knife attack
Pulaski County man charged in knife attack
WAYNESVILLE - The Pulaski County Prosecutor filed charges against a suspect after he allegedly attacked a man with a knife.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 10:53:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Luetkemeyer explains support for national emergency at border
Luetkemeyer explains support for national emergency at border
JEFFERSON CITY - There is a "true emergency" right now at the southern border, a Missouri congressman said Monday. ... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 8:04:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Travel is not encouraged Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Travel is not encouraged Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning
COLUMBIA - Another week in Missouri in the 2018-2019 winter weather season means another winter storm system. Here's the setup... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 7:45:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in Weather

Columbia man says driver in deadly crash hit him in similar incident
Columbia man says driver in deadly crash hit him in similar incident
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police confirmed the man involved in the deadly crash over the weekend has been in more than... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 6:18:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Cold weather frustrates some, brings joy to others
Cold weather frustrates some, brings joy to others
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians have had to adjust their daily lives to the cold weather for weeks now. For some people,... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 4:25:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Mid-Missourians find creative ways to fight unceasing robocalls
Mid-Missourians find creative ways to fight unceasing robocalls
COLE COUNTY - From not answering their cell phones, to trying multiple apps and buying equipment for their landline, phone... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 4:16:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Police officers association endorses Mayor Brian Treece for re-election
Police officers association endorses Mayor Brian Treece for re-election
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Officers Association on Monday endorsed Columbia Mayor Brian Treece for re-election at a press conference... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 3:44:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Family remembers woman killed in weekend head-on crash
Family remembers woman killed in weekend head-on crash
COLUMBIA - Michael Hoyt had an emotional first visit to the site of the crash that killed sister over the... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 3:41:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

MU student diagnosed with tuberculosis
MU student diagnosed with tuberculosis
COLUMBIA — An unidentified MU student has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, the university confirmed in a news release on... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 3:11:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Police investigating after man found dead in Chinese restaurant
Police investigating after man found dead in Chinese restaurant
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside of ABC Chinese Cuisine restaurant Monday morning. ... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 2:18:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Authorities: Death of 2 brothers a murder-suicide
Authorities: Death of 2 brothers a murder-suicide
BOSS, Mo. (AP) — The Dent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide involving two brothers. Investigators say the... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 12:07:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

25 years later, Missouri hazing death consequences remain
25 years later, Missouri hazing death consequences remain
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Twenty-five years after Michael Davis died from injuries suffered in a brutal fraternity hazing ritual... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 9:40:00 AM CST February 18, 2019 in News

CPS an example of what dyslexia programs could look like statewide
CPS an example of what dyslexia programs could look like statewide
JEFFERSON CITY --Efforts by lawmakers to increase literacy rates among Missouri students are on the drawing board again during the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 8:23:00 AM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council to consider supporting I-70 bridge project
Columbia City Council to consider supporting I-70 bridge project
COLUMBIA – At their meeting Monday night, Columbia City Council members will discuss a bridge repair project that could cause... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 7:08:00 AM CST February 18, 2019 in Top Stories

An intern on his first day was among the victims of the Aurora, Illinois, mass shooting
An intern on his first day was among the victims of the Aurora, Illinois, mass shooting
(CNN) -- Police have released the names of the victims in Friday's mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois. Five people... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 5:26:10 AM CST February 18, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
9am 27°
10am 29°
11am 30°
12pm 32°