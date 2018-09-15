Lumiere Place Casino To Open

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The new Lumiere Place casino in downtown St. Louis is tentatively scheduled to open December 19th. The casino's owner, Pinnacle Entertainment, also says today that a Four Seasons Hotel will be part of the plan for a new entertainment district. Las Vegas based Pinnacle will own the hotel, and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts will manage it. It will feature 200 rooms with an eighth-floor "sky lobby" overlooking a rooftop pool with views of the Gateway Arch. The hotel will also have a restaurant, meeting and banquet space, and a day spa. Pinnacle is also renovating a former Embassy Suites hotel downtown. It will be renamed Hotel Lumiere.