Lunafest Film Festival to evoke tears, laughs

COLUMBIA - The International Lunafest Film Festival is honoring women through short films at Stephens College on Saturday.

This is the fourth year Lunafest has made its way to Columbia. This year, Central Missouri Community Action, CMCA, is sponsoring the event. Locations are chosen through an application process and this year Lunafest will be in over 150 cities.

Just like the application process to host, the process to get a film in is just as rigorous.

"All of these films are chosen from thousands of entries in Sundance every year, Sundance Film Festival," Pamela Beerup, the development manager for CMCA, said.

The short films are from all around the world and are meant to highlight important issues about women.

"Luna actually developed this many years ago, to show people that less than 10 percent of filmmakers are woman," Beerup said. "So that's the reason for it. All these films are made by, for and about women."

Pam said the films provoke all sorts of emotions.

"They also deal with complex issues," Beerup said. "Some of them are really edgy, some are really emotional, and people will cry and things like that. So, it really gives a lot to the audience."

Attendees can enjoy wine tasting, appetizers and the films for $20, or students can enjoy the festivities for $15.

The event began at 4 p.m., and the films are expected to be over by 7:30.