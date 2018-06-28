Lunch program feeds students over the summer

2 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, August 02 2015 Aug 2, 2015 Sunday, August 02, 2015 7:02:00 PM CDT August 02, 2015 in News
By: Vilma Obando, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Children who rely on free meals during the school year also have access to food programs during the summer months.

Lunch in the Park is part of the national Summer Food Service Program, which aims to ensure children from low-income families continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. Lunches are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and are an extension of the free and reduced-price lunch program that runs during the school year.

Alma Tapp is the owner of The School House Daycare. She has been coming to the park with her students for the past 15 years and says it's one of the things the kids look forward too.

"Sometimes, especially when we go to the movies, we come and have lunch here, which is every week," Tapp said. "And the kids love to come down and play and they love the lunches."

A report from the nonprofit Food Research and Action Center finds that 37,623 children in Missouri were served summer meals on an average day in July 2014. That's an increase of nearly 34 percent from the previous year. Nationally, more than 3 million students participated in summer meal programs, up 7.3 percent from 2013.

Site Supervisor Laura Starjak says this year Columbia's Lunch in the Park has brought an average of 100 kids a day. But that number can vary depending on the weather.

"The first summer I did this, I remember serving 185 kids in one day and I thought, you've got to be kidding me," Starjak said. "But it varies, sometimes the weather might be dreary and we will only serve about 35 kids."

Starjak said every summer, the program serves a total of at least 7,000 lunches.

According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, in the 2014-2015 school year, 7,734 Columbia Public School students, or 43 percent, qualified for free or reduced-price lunch

For 15 summers, the program has been going on at Douglass Park. It is the only site organized by the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, but other programs, such as the Boys and Girls Club and some local churches, offer lunches to kids too.

Lunches are prepared at Smithton Elementary School and are later delivered at 10:30 a.m. in Douglass Park.

On Monday's, Lunch in the Park also includes the Daniel Boone Regional Library Bookmobile. It's a traveling library that holds thousands of books for students. The Bookmobile also carries books that kids have previously ordered online for them to pick up.

"They not only provide food, but they have different activities as well," Tapp said. "And so my kids get to partake in that and it's just another reason to come and not only eat lunch but also learn at the same time."

Empower Missouri director Jeanette Oxford says summer challenges tight food budgets and that summer meal programs can help fill in the gaps. Community organizations, local nonprofits and for-profit companies set up and sponsor the federally-funded meal sites in cities throughout the country.

Free lunches are offered at Douglass Park to kids 18-years of age or younger, every weekday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. through Aug. 9.

 

More News

Grid
List

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:40:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New community center will provide new services for disabilities
New community center will provide new services for disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- The Gibbs Center for Independence is set to open on Wednesday. The new facility will have space... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:27:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s Airport Advisory Board is meeting this afternoon to discuss updates to the future of the Columbia Regional... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:06:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One injured in Jefferson City shooting
UPDATE: One injured in Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers continue to investigate a shooting that injured one man around 1 a.m. Wednesday... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
4am 79°
5am 76°
6am 75°
7am 76°