Lupus and arthritis patients seeing medicine shortage due to COVID-19 use

COLUMBIA - Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis patients are experiencing difficulty locating hydroxychloroquine, which is a drug that is used to prevent flareups from those diseases.

Recently President Donald Trump has touted the drug as a possible game changer in curing COVID-19. But a new study of hundreds of patients at US Veterans Health Administration hospitals shows COVID-19 patients taking the drug were not less likely to need a ventilator and had higher death rates compared to those who did not take the drug.

So far, information on the effectiveness of the drug is conflicting, but the Food and Drug Administration has allowed it to be used for COVID-19 patients on an emergency basis. The FDA, however has not approved hydroxychloroquine as a regular treatment for COVID-19.

Experts say the shortage has been caused by healthcare providers and facilities, including MU Health Care, prescribing the drug to COVID-19 patients.

Mid-Missouri Pharmacies like Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy say they have experienced the shortage but are recovering. A Kilgore's spokesperson told KOMU the pharmacies just received their largest shipment of hydroxychloroquine Wednesday.

An MU Health Care spokesperson told KOMU the hospital and pharmacy have not experienced a shortage.