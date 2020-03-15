Lutheran Church Re-elects Kieschnick

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The leader of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod will serve a third term as president. The church has about 2.5 million members. Gerald Kieschnick was re-elected yesterday at the church's convention in Houston. He received 52 percent of the vote. The Reverend John Wohlrabe Junior of Virginia Beach, Virginia, came in second with 42 percent of the vote. The 64-year-old Kieschnick has been president of the St. Louis-based church since 2001.