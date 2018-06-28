Lutheran Family Children's Services Expands

"The number one question that I get asked is do you have to be Lutheran to get the services here," said LFCS executive director Christine White. "And absolutely not, we provide completely non-judgmental services."

Founded in 1995, LFCS began to meet the demand for pregnancy counseling, and adoption services in mid-Missouri. Among its programs, LFCS offers birth-parent counseling, foster care, and adoption services.

"It gave me and my husband a chance to discuss things that we were like, 'oh that's how you feel about that,' you know, that kind of thing about parenting before we became parents," adoptive parent Michelle Windmoeoler said.

A new training room will give LFCS more space to accommodate and teach their clients.

"Lutheran Family and Children's Services has a very dear place in my heart. It made my family...and, um...I just anything that...it's very very special to me, and the people who work here are very special to us, and we are very happy that they have these new facilities." said Windmoeoler.

The non-for-profit gains much of its budget from individual donations and a winter Christmas tree fundraiser. A grant from the Boone County community trust made the expansion of LFCS possible.