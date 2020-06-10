Lutheran Pastor Charged with Child Porn Possession

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Saint Charles County cybercrime investigators say a raid of a Lutheran pastor's home turned up child pornography on his computer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old Matthew Luetke was charged Wednesday with promoting child pornography as part of an undercover investigation that began in December. His cash-only bail was set at $100,000.

Luetke is a pastor at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in O'Fallon and previously worked at churches in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The evangelical church has its own daycare center, but police say they don't suspect Luetke had any improper contact with children there. Church officials could not immediately be reached for comment.