Lutherans Program Assists Military Chaplains and Veterans

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Lutherans are starting a new program to provide support for pastors called to active duty as Reserve and National Guard chaplains. Those working with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod program visit a church before deployment, talking to congregations about how they can support their pastor and his family. The program created by the St. Louis-based church is called Operation Barnabus. The Reverend Mark Schreiber says it is named for the companion to St. Paul who assisted him on his first missionary journey. The program plans to expand next year to assist other soldiers and their families. Liaisons will be placed in the church's 35 districts to work with congregations next summer or fall.