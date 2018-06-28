Luxury Resort Planned at Lake of the Ozarks

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

OSAGE BEACH (AP) - Springfield hotel developer John Q. Hammons is bringing luxury lodging to the Lake of the Ozarks. Hammons expects his 15-story hotel -- Chateau on Lake of the Ozarks -- will cost from $80-$90 million. It will be built on a 30-acre plot on a peninsula visible from U.S. 54, with 320 rooms and more than 100,000 square feet of meeting space. An official announcement is expected today. Lake of the Ozarks officials say the new project will help restock the area's hotel inventory, which has lost eleven-hundred rooms to condo development. But some residents don't like the idea -- 72-year-old Beulah Fry says the chateau and a proposed highway interchange project will forever transform the once rustic neighborhood.