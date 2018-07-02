LWV Holds Immigration Forum

"I am here to hear all sorts of viewpoints and make up my mind," said Columbia resident Lou Dale.

Immigrant advocate Joan Suraez explained current laws and promoted her organization's position.

She was one of five speakers with different viewpoints.

"We are here to gather information on immigration in our own communities," said Linda Frazier of the immigration committee.

The League of Women Voters said it does not want people to assume every immigrant is illegal.

"People are putting all immigrants in one box and don't differentiate between legal and illegal immigrants and refugees," Frazier said.

The goal of tonight's meeting was to answer questions and correct common misconceptions.