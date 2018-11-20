Lynn Goes 7 Strong to Help Cardinals Beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Lance Lynn threw one-hit ball for seven innings and Carlos Beltran homered for the third straight game to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.



Lynn (3-0) did not allow a hit until John Mayberry Jr., led off the fifth with a double. Lynn struck out eight and walked three in his longest outing of the season.



Trevor Rosenthal and Mitchell Boggs each tossed a scoreless inning to combine for St. Louis' fourth shutout of the season.



Beltran's solo shot off Cliff Lee (2-1) in the fifth inning gave him homers in the first three games of the four-game series. Allen Craig had a two-run single in a four-run third for the Cards.

Lee easily had his worst start of the year. After walking one batter all season, he walked the bases loaded in the third that led to St. Louis' big inning.