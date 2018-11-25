Lynn, Martinez lead Cardinals over Diamondbacks 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lance Lynn threw six strong innings and Jose Martinez homered and drove in three runs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Sunday for their fifth win in seven games.

Lynn (9-6), the subject of trade rumors the past few days, gave up two runs and four hits. He has allowed no more than two earned runs in each of his last six starts.

Lynn retired the last eight batters he faced in improving to 5-0 lifetime against Arizona. Trevor Rosenthal struck out the side in the ninth to pick up his sixth save in eight opportunities.

Martinez hit a two-run drive in the fourth to tie it, then had a sacrifice fly in the sixth that scored Jedd Gyorko with the go-ahead run.

Taijuan Walker (6-5) allowed three runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out 10.