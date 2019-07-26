Lynn Named Mizzou Men's Cross Country Coach

7 years 11 months 1 week ago Friday, August 12 2011 Aug 12, 2011 Friday, August 12, 2011 4:21:00 PM CDT August 12, 2011 in Tiger Talk
Source: Shawn Davis - Press Release

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou track and field program and head coach Brett Halter have announced the hiring of Joe Lynn as the program's new distance coach and the men's head cross country coach. Lynn spent the last five seasons at Grand Valley State, a Division II powerhouse located in Allendale, Mich. In his five-year stint with the Lakers, he mentored a combined 30 student-athletes to 90 total All-America honors and he has also mentored 79 Academic All-Americans. In his last year at Grand Valley State, the Laker women's program became the first in NCAA (regardless of division) to win all three NCAA Championships (cross country, indoor, outdoor) in the same season.

"Joe will be an exciting addition to the Tiger Family," Halter said. "He understands our championship vision and most importantly, he shares our approach to sport with our deeply held core values. Joe's student-athletes have consistently performed at an extraordinary level in both the classroom and in the field of play. He has a proven history of developing student-athletes into both All American runners and students. We are blessed to bring on board not only a terrific coach but an even better person."

"I am extremely excited to join the Missouri Track & Field family," Lynn said. "The opportunity to work with Coach Halter and his great staff is one that I could not pass up. I'm looking forward to the challenge of developing Tiger student-athletes both in the classroom and in competition as not only the best in the Big 12, but in the NCAA.

In 2010 and 2011, Lynn was named NCAA Division II Midwest Region Men's Track Assistant Coach of the Year and went on the win the National Men's Assistant Coach of the Year award that season at the Division II level, showing a great deal of consistency and a great deal of respect from his peers in the coaching circuit. His distance tutelage has been a paramount reason why Grand Valley State has claimed the NCAA Division II Cross Country and Track Women's Program of the Year in each of the last three seasons (2009-11). He has also coached four teams to NCAA Division II Women's Academic Team of the Year (2010 track and field; 2010 cross country; 2011 indoor track and field; 2011 outdoor track and field) and has coached six cross country teams to NCAA Midwest Regional titles and 22 conference championship teams.

Aside from the program accolades that Grand Valley has received because of Lynn's coaching contributions, he has also had success mentoring his event groups. He has coached three NCAA Regional Champions in cross country (Chris Hammer in 2008 and Tyler Emmorey in 2009 and 2010). Not only that, but he has had 108 individual and seven relay entries for the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor National Championships during his tenure. And despite Grand Valley's success, he continued to raise the bar for excellence at the school as he coached his student-athletes to nine different school records in his five seasons as an assistant coach and associate head coach.

Lynn earned an undergraduate degree in business administration and sports management from Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Mich., in December of 2004 and later earned a Master's Degree in Sports Administration from Louisville in 2007. He was a very successful runner at the NAIA level as well, earning Academic All-America honors on the cross country circuit. He won the 2005 Louisville Marathon and earned the Aquinas College Cross Country Captain's Award during his time at Aquinas. He is also an adjunct professor at GVSU, teaching 11 credit hours throughout the school year and is a leader in coaching theory for track and field and cross country as well as basketball, bowling and tennis.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton police warn of counterfeit money scam
Fulton police warn of counterfeit money scam
COLUMBIA — Fulton police said Friday people should be wary of people coming to their door and asking for change.... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, July 26 2019 Jul 26, 2019 Friday, July 26, 2019 7:26:00 PM CDT July 26, 2019 in Continuous News

Back-to-School Health Fair gears up to give back
Back-to-School Health Fair gears up to give back
COLUMBIA - On Saturday, the Voluntary Action Center is hosting a Back-to-School Health Fair at Derby Ridge Elementary School. ... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, July 26 2019 Jul 26, 2019 Friday, July 26, 2019 5:16:00 PM CDT July 26, 2019 in News

Police identify skeletal remains found along I-70
Police identify skeletal remains found along I-70
COLUMBIA - Police identified a body found near Stadium Boulevard and Interstate-70 on Thursday night. The Columbia Police Department... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, July 26 2019 Jul 26, 2019 Friday, July 26, 2019 3:54:00 PM CDT July 26, 2019 in News

Paul Sturtz steps down from Ragtag and True/False
Paul Sturtz steps down from Ragtag and True/False
COLUMBIA- Paul Sturtz is leaving Ragtag and True/False to join the 2020 Presidential Campaign of Elizabeth Warren. Sturtz was one... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, July 26 2019 Jul 26, 2019 Friday, July 26, 2019 3:02:00 PM CDT July 26, 2019 in News

Brunswick woman charged with a dozen counts of animal abuse
Brunswick woman charged with a dozen counts of animal abuse
BRUNSWICK - Prosecutors charged a woman with twelve counts of animal abuse Thursday after she was accused of housing dogs... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, July 26 2019 Jul 26, 2019 Friday, July 26, 2019 2:56:00 PM CDT July 26, 2019 in News

Teens facing adult charges in Mexico murder case
Teens facing adult charges in Mexico murder case
MEXICO - Three teenagers charged with the murder of a Mexico man will be tried as adults, according to the... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, July 26 2019 Jul 26, 2019 Friday, July 26, 2019 2:54:00 PM CDT July 26, 2019 in News

Lee's Summit boy gets to be "Pilot for a Day" at Whiteman AFB
Lee's Summit boy gets to be "Pilot for a Day" at Whiteman AFB
KNOB NOSTER - A Lee's Summit boy got to be a "Pilot for a Day" and tour Whiteman Air Force... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, July 26 2019 Jul 26, 2019 Friday, July 26, 2019 2:45:58 PM CDT July 26, 2019 in News

Moberly disturbance ends peacefully, suspect to get mental evaluation
Moberly disturbance ends peacefully, suspect to get mental evaluation
MOBERLY - A man was taken for a mental evaluation after a disturbance at a home on Franklin Street shortly... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, July 26 2019 Jul 26, 2019 Friday, July 26, 2019 2:30:22 PM CDT July 26, 2019 in News

City manager presents FY 2020 budget proposal
City manager presents FY 2020 budget proposal
COLUMBIA - City Manager John Glascock presented the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020 to the mayor, city council members... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, July 26 2019 Jul 26, 2019 Friday, July 26, 2019 1:00:00 PM CDT July 26, 2019 in News

Columbia firefighter goes above and beyond the call of duty
Columbia firefighter goes above and beyond the call of duty
COLUMBIA - One Columbia firefighter said many people call him a hero, but he said he reserves the name for... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, July 26 2019 Jul 26, 2019 Friday, July 26, 2019 11:30:00 AM CDT July 26, 2019 in News

New Columbia city manager to debut first city budget
New Columbia city manager to debut first city budget
COLUMBIA - City Manager John Glascock is set to deliver his first city budget since accepting the position earlier this... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, July 26 2019 Jul 26, 2019 Friday, July 26, 2019 2:03:00 AM CDT July 26, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police identify remains found in northwest Columbia
UPDATE: Police identify remains found in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA — Police identified the human remains found in the area of I-70 Drive Southwest and Silvey Street on Thursday... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 9:29:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Columbia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Columbia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
COLUMBIA — A Columbia man pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges Wednesday in Kansas City. Nicholas Ross accepted... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 8:21:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Prosecutors drop two charges in Miller County murder
Prosecutors drop two charges in Miller County murder
COLUMBIA — The Miller County prosecutor's office confirmed today it has dropped accessory to murder and armed criminal action charges... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 6:54:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

70 cars from Union Pacific train derail in Missouri
70 cars from Union Pacific train derail in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Union Pacific officials say no one was injured when 70 train cars derailed in north-central... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 4:42:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Boonville recovering after fire
Boonville recovering after fire
BOONVILLE - Buerky's BBQ opened the first weekend in July and Wednesday night the cashier got a call saying a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 4:28:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Mexican national arrested in Missouri was deported to Mexico
Mexican national arrested in Missouri was deported to Mexico
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The girlfriend of the Mexican national whose arrest was featured in a Facebook Live video... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 3:20:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

ACLU seeks to pressure Ashcroft to process abortion petition
ACLU seeks to pressure Ashcroft to process abortion petition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is trying to increase pressure on Missouri Secretary of State... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:43:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
9pm 77°
10pm 76°
11pm 74°
12am 72°