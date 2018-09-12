Lynn solid again, leads Cardinals to win over Brewers

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lance Lynn extended his April success with five solid innings and Matt Holliday had a two-run single in the first inning, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

Lynn (1-1) allowed one run and six hits. He pushed his April record to 13-2 since 2012, the best record in the majors over that period.

Wily Peralta (0-1) gave up four runs on 10 hits over five innings for Milwaukee.

Yadier Molina had three hits for St. Louis, which won 12 of 19 against Brewers last season.

Kevin Siegrist, Seth Maness, Matt Belisle, Randy Choate, Jordan Walden and Trevor Rosenthal followed Lynn. Rosenthal picked up his third save despite giving up a two-out run-scoring hit to Ryan Braun in the ninth.