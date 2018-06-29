Lynn University to Host Presidential Debate

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A small Florida college is awaiting its moment in the spotlight as the host of the final presidential debate.

Lynn University in Boca Raton is being transformed from a little-known school to the site of one of the most high-profile events of the campaign.

Landing Monday's event has done more than bring attention to the campus for a single night. Improvements have been made around the college, dozens of debate-themed courses have been added, and virtually every facet of student life from dorms to the bookstore has been affected by the big event.

Landing a presidential debate requires painstaking adherence to a lengthy checklist, not to mention millions of dollars. Officials say what set Lynn apart wasn't name recognition, but a willingness from administrators to transform campus life.