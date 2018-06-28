MAA Hosts 10th Legislative Forum on Higher Education

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Alumni Association met Thursday evening at Harpos for what marked the 10th annual Legislative Forum on Higher Education.

This event gives local legislators from Boone County an opportunity to visit with local alums about higher education. Senator Kurt Schaefer, Advocacy Director Diane Drainer, and Representative Stephen Webber were among those who spoke.

During his State of the State Address, Governor Nixon proposed a 12.5% budget cut at the University of Missouri. The cut would be $106 million less than last year's budget, the largest since 1994. Drainer said the total budget decrease could be 25% over the next three years.

2012 is widely considered the worst budget year and legislators urged the focus is to add revenue streams. Some proposed a higher cigarette tax and others suggested an online sales tax in order to solve the budget problem.

The biggest recommendation for citizens was to voice their opinions on the matter by contacting Governor Nixon expressing their concern.

Wally Pfeffer coordinated the event. Approximately 80 members of the Mizzou Alumni Association were in attendance, ranging from various graduating classes.