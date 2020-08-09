MAC cancels fall football season due to virus

(AP) - The Mid-American Conference has become the first league competing at college football's highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

MAC schools rely heavily on revenue from playing road games against power conference teams. Most of those games were canceled when the Power Five went to exclusively or mostly conference schedules.

Without them, the strain of trying to implement all that it would take to keep players and staff safe during a pandemic became too much.





