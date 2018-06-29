MACC men's basketball advances to national JUCO tournament

MOBERLY - The Moberly Area Community College Greyhounds clinched a bid to the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament Saturday night.

The Greyhounds defeated the Sauk Valley Community College Skyhawks in the Regional IV championship game, 83-65.

This will be their 27th appearance in "The Tournament," where they have won four national championships in seven finals appearances.

"The Tournament" will be held at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.