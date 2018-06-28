Mach Named Big 12 Player of the Week

COLUMBIA - Missouri baseball player Conner Mach was announced as the Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday. The junior hit .545 in three games last week and helped the Tigers get their first Big 12 series win of season on the road against Baylor. Mach, who usually plays infield, played left field for the first time in his career and hit leadoff in all three games for the first time this season.

Mach talied six hits in eleven at-bats and led the Tigers in almost every offensive category. He had five RBI, ten total bases, .909 slugging, .600 on-base percentage and got six hits, two of which were for extra bases on the week. On Friday, Mach got his first home run of the season and first since May 21, 2010 going 4-4 in the first game against Baylor and reached base in all five of his plate appearances.

Mach is the first Tiger to earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors since Aaron Senne took home the award on April 12, 2010. He is also the first Tiger to be honored in any of the Big 12 weekly awards since Nick Tepesch took home Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors on May 18, 2010.

Mach and the Tigers will be back in action this week for a pair of midweek games, starting Tuesday with Eastern Illinois in O'Fallon, Mo., at TR Hughes Ballpark.