Machinists Await Boeing Response on Contract

SEATTLE (AP) - Boeing is expected to respond Thursday to a Machinists union proposal that would keep much of the work on its new 777X plane in Washington state.

The Machinists have put forward a preliminary contract proposal and said they anticipate Boeing responding to the offer Thursday. A Boeing spokesman said the company would not have any comment in advance of a meeting later in the day.

A month ago, the Machinists union rejected a proposed eight-year contract for the 777X work as members expressed concern about the breadth of the concessions that were part of the contract. The Machinists did not release details of their new contract proposal.

The renewed talks between the Machinists and Boeing began this week, just as states faced a deadline to submit proposals to the company to win the 777X work.