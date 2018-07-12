Mack Rhoades expected to be new MU Athletic Director

COLUMBIA - Pending approval by the UM Board of Curators, Mack Rhoades will be the new Missouri athletic director.

Rhoades has been the athletic director at the University of Houston for six years and worked as the athletic director at the University of Akron for three and a half years before that.

Rhoades got his start at the University of Texas El Paso where he worked to be the senior associate athletic director under former MU head football coach Bob Stull. He is 49 years old.

When asked to comment last Friday about the UM Board of Curator's special meeting, MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin declined.

Since Rhoades took over the role at the University of Houston, the university opened a new football stadium last year and he made several high profile hires for head coaches. Rhoades hired former Oklahoma and Indiana basketball coach Kelvin Sampson in April last year.

Rhoades also hired former Ohio State offensive coordinator Tom Herman in December last year. He helped coach the Buckeyes to a national championship in the first ever College Football Playoff.

He also hired current Houston baseball coach Todd Whitting, whose program was ranked 6th in the nation last week.

Rhoades was up for the job at Texas A&M three years ago but the Aggies hired the Athletic Director Eric Hyman from the University of South Carolina instead.

KOMU will have reporters on the scene at University Hall at 7:30 a.m. Monday when the UM Board of Curators is expected to approve the decision.