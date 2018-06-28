Macks Creek About to Pay Off Bankruptcy

The city has the final $2,000 needed to end its $120,000 bankruptcy. City Clerk Louise Willis said the Department of Employment Security has granted the town full remittance. The town's troubles began in the mid-1990s, when an audit found that the city got more than half of its budget from a speed trap on Highway 54, and illegally kept all the money. The audit prompted the mayor and most city staff to leave the city to fend for itself. Mayor Jack Daniels says it took the city almost a year to save the money for the last payment. It has until Jan. 8, to make the payment.