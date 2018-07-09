Maclin Sidelined for Third Straight Day

COLUMBIA - Jeremy Maclin still isn't practicing at the Philadelphia Eagles training camp. Friday marked the third straight day that the former Missouri Tiger has been sidelined. Maclin has an illness and the team isn't talking about it.

The Eagles say maclin is still getting tested by Coach Reid expects Maclin back for the start of the season.

"He's not done with his tests so the doctors are still looking at a couple of thigns but he's up here, he's in good spirits. He looks good and he's able to do some conditioning things. He looks like, for what he has gone through, he's in good shape and ready to go," said Reid.