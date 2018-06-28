Macon County Arrests Murder Suspect

LA PLATA - The Macon County Sheriff's Department along with La Plata Police arrested murder suspect Jerry Ronald Graves Thursday.

The Sheriff's Department and police received a tip that Graves was visiting family in La Plata. After getting the tip, deputies and police went to the family's home and found out he was in fact in town. A short while later, deputies spotted Graves in his vehicle and arrested him.

Graves was wanted in connection to a murder in Washington Parrish, Louisiana.

The suspect is being held in the Macon County Jail without bond. Missouri State Highway Patrol also assisted in the arrest.