Macon County Sheriff Arrest Men in a Drug Bust

MACON - Macon County Sheriff's Department and Macon Police searched the home at 801 N. Ruby Street Thursday night. The search came after an investigation in the manufacturing and possession of meth by the Sheriff's Office.Officers and deputies removed a number of items from the home.

Russell Davis, 51, was arrested for attempt to manufacture meth in a home within 2000 feet of a school, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Both arrests are felony offenses. Ryan Connell, 30, was arrested with the same offenses. Both are being held at the Macon County Jail with no bond, pending the filing of charges by the Prosecutors Office.