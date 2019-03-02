Macon County Sheriff seeks public's help finding suspected thieves
COLUMBIA - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects believed to have stolen automotive parts on Monday.
A witness reportedly saw two younger males carrying tire rims from a residence to a green passenger car parked on Hickory Street in Bevier on Friday afternoon.
Authorities say the owner has reported the rims as stolen.
Anyone with information on the suspects or the stolen property is asked to contact the Macon County Sheriff's Office at 660-385-2062.
