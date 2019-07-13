Macon Dedicates Memorial

1 decade 2 years 3 weeks ago Sunday, June 17 2007 Jun 17, 2007 Sunday, June 17, 2007 9:11:52 PM CDT June 17, 2007 in News

The Armory and members of the Macon Flower and Garden Club dedicated a Blue Star Memorial Highway marker to the men and women who served in America's armed forces.

The memorial program started in 1945 to honor those fighting in World War II. In the past two years communities across the country have dedicated more than 400 Blue Star Markers.Those involved in the ceremonies bring away memories they say make it all worthwhile.

"I walked up to one gentleman and I put my hand out. I said I just want to say thank you for helping us out with this. And with tears in his eyes he looked at me and said, 'No ma'am.. we thank you just for remembering us. Because so many people don't,'" said Jimmie Meinhardt, Blue Star Memorials.

There are Blue Star Markers in every state now. You can see them along highways, in parks, cemeteries, and at other historical sites.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia dedicates new home of farmer's market
Columbia dedicates new home of farmer's market
COLUMBIA - Community leaders and project sponsors cut the ribbon off the MU Health Care Pavilion at Columbia's Agriculture Park... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 Saturday, July 13, 2019 10:53:00 AM CDT July 13, 2019 in News

FEMA to go door-to-door in Chariton County Sunday after flooding
FEMA to go door-to-door in Chariton County Sunday after flooding
CHARITON COUNTY - FEMA representatives will visit Brunswick this Sunday, July 14 to help get neighbors signed up for assistance.... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 Saturday, July 13, 2019 10:10:41 AM CDT July 13, 2019 in Continuous News

Youth movement keeps Prairie Home Fair going
Youth movement keeps Prairie Home Fair going
PRAIRIE HOME - Prairie Home Fair organizers say there's an old saying that "once you get a job at the... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 7:52:00 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Sheriff: Camdenton man accused of trafficking after huge stash found
Sheriff: Camdenton man accused of trafficking after huge stash found
COLUMBIA — Camden County deputies seized seven different kinds of drugs while executing a search warrant at a location on... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 6:56:00 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Report: Facebook faces $5 billion fine over privacy violations
Report: Facebook faces $5 billion fine over privacy violations
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The FTC has voted to approve a fine of about $5 billion for Facebook over... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 5:38:55 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Vigil held outside Boone County Jail to protest immigration camps
Vigil held outside Boone County Jail to protest immigration camps
COLUMBIA - More than 75 people gathered outside the Boone County Jail on Friday to protest human detention camps. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 2:46:00 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Local school districts react to law changing school start dates
Local school districts react to law changing school start dates
ASHLAND - Administrators in several mid-Missouri school districts had mixed reactions to a new law pushing back school start dates.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

UM System: New alliance to bring opportunities to Missouri
UM System: New alliance to bring opportunities to Missouri
COLUMBIA - A new global partnership announced by the UM System on Friday will bring more opportunities to Missouri, according... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 12:10:00 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Woman accused of bullying man to suicide pleads guilty
Woman accused of bullying man to suicide pleads guilty
FAYETTE - A woman accused of bullying a co-worker and contributing to his suicide pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault Friday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 11:17:04 AM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Labor Secretary Acosta resigns amid Epstein deal scrutiny
Labor Secretary Acosta resigns amid Epstein deal scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is stepping down following criticism of his handling of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 9:10:00 AM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

UM System to announce major precision health partnership
UM System to announce major precision health partnership
COLUMBIA - UM System leaders are set to announce a partnership with a major international health company as part of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 2:40:00 AM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Family behind "Simon's Law" talks about son's legacy after bill signing
Family behind "Simon's Law" talks about son's legacy after bill signing
JEFFERSON CITY - A family who fought for five years finally got their wish as the governor signed "Simon's Law".... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 10:17:00 PM CDT July 11, 2019 in News

Callaway deputies arrest fugitive
Callaway deputies arrest fugitive
COLUMBIA — The Callaway County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday deputies arrested a wanted Boone County fugitive. Deputies arrested Aaron... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 8:29:00 PM CDT July 11, 2019 in News

Docs: Suspect claims self-defense in homicide, passes out before calling 911
Docs: Suspect claims self-defense in homicide, passes out before calling 911
PORTLAND - A Callaway County man was charged with second degree murder Thursday. Court records show Michael Hatfield called... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 4:19:00 PM CDT July 11, 2019 in News

Missouri governor signs law changing school start date
Missouri governor signs law changing school start date
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson signed legislation changing how early schools can start their fall semester in 2020. The... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 4:17:00 PM CDT July 11, 2019 in News

Police standoff near Vandiver Drive results in arrest
Police standoff near Vandiver Drive results in arrest
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man after a standoff at a mobile home in Vandiver Place Trailer Park in Columbia... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 2:27:00 PM CDT July 11, 2019 in News

Man killed in head-on collision in Howard County
Man killed in head-on collision in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY - A Fayette man who was killed in a head-on collision in Howard County was driving in the... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 2:01:00 PM CDT July 11, 2019 in News

Two seriously injured in Audrain County crash
Two seriously injured in Audrain County crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Two people sustained serious injuries after a car crash in Audrain County on Wednesday, according to a... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:03:00 PM CDT July 11, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 88°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
6pm 89°
7pm 88°
8pm 85°
9pm 81°