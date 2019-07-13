Macon Dedicates Memorial

The Armory and members of the Macon Flower and Garden Club dedicated a Blue Star Memorial Highway marker to the men and women who served in America's armed forces.

The memorial program started in 1945 to honor those fighting in World War II. In the past two years communities across the country have dedicated more than 400 Blue Star Markers.Those involved in the ceremonies bring away memories they say make it all worthwhile.

"I walked up to one gentleman and I put my hand out. I said I just want to say thank you for helping us out with this. And with tears in his eyes he looked at me and said, 'No ma'am.. we thank you just for remembering us. Because so many people don't,'" said Jimmie Meinhardt, Blue Star Memorials.

There are Blue Star Markers in every state now. You can see them along highways, in parks, cemeteries, and at other historical sites.