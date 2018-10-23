Macon officer knocked unconscious by suspect near Macon Lake area

MACON - A Macon Police Officer was knocked unconscious while approaching a suspect Monday night.

According to a news release from the Macon Police Department, the officer saw a suspicious man near the lake ramp in the Macon Lake area. The man refused to remove his hands from his pockets.

Soon after removing his gun and calling for backup, the officer was struck from behind by a second suspect. He was found unconscious by other officers.

The officer was transported to hospital, and there is no word on the officer's condition.

Law enforcement officers set a perimeter around the area, but were not able to locate either of the suspects.

"Further information will be released only by this department when deemed

appropriate," said Macon Police Chief Adam Dawdy in a news release. "Anyone with information is asked to please call the Macon Police Department at 660-385-2195 or the Anonymous Tips Line at 660-395-1111."

KOMU 8 News will continue to update this story as we gather more information.