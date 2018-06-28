Macon police chief announces his retirement

11 months 2 weeks 2 days ago Wednesday, July 12 2017 Jul 12, 2017 Wednesday, July 12, 2017 2:48:00 PM CDT July 12, 2017 in News
By: Daniel Perreault, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Photo courtesy of Macon Police Department

MACON - Macon Police Chief Stephen Olinger has announced that he is retiring after 15 years on the Macon force.

In a post on the departments Facebook page Wednesday morning, Olinger said his retirement would begin on July 24. He served in law enforcement for 25 years.

Olinger went on to say that it "has been a great honor" to serve of the Macon police chief and expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Macon.

You can read Chief Olinger's full letter bellow:

Dear Macon Citizens,

It is with mixed emotions I inform you, that after almost 25 years, I will be retiring from law enforcement. Effective July 24th, 2017 I will be stepping away from the position of Chief of Police.

I would like to thank everyone who has supported me and the Macon Police Department over the last 15 years while I have proudly served you as your Chief. It has been a great honor. The citizens of Macon and the City of Macon have been great to me and my family. I also owe a debt of gratitude to the staff of the Macon Police Department, without great employees, I would never have made it this long.

The last 25 years has been a ride of a life time. If we had the time, I would sit and tell you a few stories, like “the old officers” used to do. But for now:

I have seen and witnessed unbelievable acts of kindness and unimaginable meanness. I have met some great people and experienced some amazing acts of God. I have cried and laughed, been frustrated and happy, excited and angry. I have made friends with some whom I have arrested and lost friends because of my career choice. I have bled, and been bandaged, been in car pursuits and foot chases (when I was younger of course) I have witnessed some horrific accidents, I have fought and wrestled, ran through fields, been bit, punched and spit on, kicked and had things thrown in my direction. I have had a gun pointed at me and threatened with a knife. I have been cursed and thanked, sometimes in the same sentence. I am probably the only officer to ever “pursue” kangaroos on the loose, I have experienced lies and truths, and been trained to know how to tell the difference, I have seen great sadness in the eyes of others and experienced the joy sharing great news. I have worked with some of the most caring employees who were always willing to give for their community and some of the best police officers in the country.

However, with all which I have seen and experienced I wouldn’t change a thing. I will truly miss the people who I work with and for. Thank you to each and every one of you for being a part of such a great adventure.

Your friend,

Chief Stephen A. Olinger

