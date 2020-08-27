Macon Police Investigating Hit and Run Accident

MACON - A Macon man suffered life-threatening injuries after a truck hit him on U.S. Highway 63 Friday morning.

The Macon Police Department said it believes a Ford F150 truck hit the man just after 3 a.m. and continued to travel south. By Friday afternoon, the department stopped looking for the vehicle in question.

Macon Police officers said friends of the victim who were on the freeway at the time of the accident took the 20-year-old man to Samaritan Hospital. A helicopter moved him to a Columbia hospital after doctors identified serious injuries.



The Macon Police Department encouraged anyone with information regarding this incident to call 660-385-2195 or submit an anonymous tip at 660-395-1111.