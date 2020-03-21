Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children

MACON - Macon Police said it responded to the 100 block of East Bourke Street Friday to assist the Macon County Children's Division with an investigation.

Police said it was determined drug paraphernalia and weapons were inside the home where several small children and two adults live. Officers completed a search of the home after getting a warrant and seized methamphetamine and 10 drug pipes used for meth.

Both adults were arrested.