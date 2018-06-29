Macon Sheriff Arrests Burglary Suspect

Macon Missouri - The Macon County Sheriff's Department said Monday it arrested 32-year-old Jon Teter of Callao for suspicion of burglary. Authorities charged Teter with first degree burgulary and second degree property damage.

The arrest is a result of a call to a residence in the 400 block of N. Linn St. in Bevier on Sunday.

Deputies were told a "home invasion was in progress."

Once at the scene, deputies said they determined Teter had broken in the back door of the home and had physically assaulted the male and female residents. The residents were able to defend themselves during the attack, called 911, and Teter fled the scene.

Deputies located Teter a short time later and was taken into custody without incident.

His bond was set at $20 thousand.