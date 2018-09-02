Macy's Introduces New Balloons for Thanksgiving Parade

NEW YORK - Hello, Kitty! Macy's is about to introduce the newest balloons for its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, and the popular Japanese cat character is among them.

Also making an entrance this year are Papa Smurf and Elf on the Shelf.

Macy's is giving all three giant balloons a test drive Saturday morning in New Jersey. The event is closed to the public.

This year will mark the 86th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Last year's parade featured more than 40 balloon creations, 27 floats, 800 clowns and 1,600 cheerleaders. All the Macy's balloons undergo testing for flight patterns, aerodynamics, buoyancy and lift so they can safely navigate the parade route.