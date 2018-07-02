MADD in STL

AP-MO--MADD meeting,0056MADD supporters gather in St. Louis ST. LOUIS (AP) -- An estimated 500 supporters of Mothers Against Drunk Driving begin their national conference today at a hotel in downtown St. Louis. The event continues through Saturday at the Renaissance Grand hotel. It will include more than 50 training sessions aimed at helping the nation become more aware of problems associated with drunk driving. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-06-07 1011CDT