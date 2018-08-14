Magic Christmas Tree

Randy Fletcher has decorated what he calls the magic tree for the past 11 years. This year, Fletcher wanted to make it bigger and better than ever.

"This is the biggest tree I've ever done," Fletcher said. "This is the first year for this tree, I always did the tree by the front door over there before this, but that one is on its last legs and it's lost a lot of branches, so I did this larger one."

And a bigger tree means more lights and more holiday joy.

"I'd say the Griswalds," Steve Clayton said. "You don't need to go buy the dvd of 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation,' just come out and see the magic tree."

There are at least 40,000 lights covering every inch of the magic tree. And if you're wondering about the electric bill, it takes almost 19,000 watts to keep the magic tree glowing.

Holiday enthusiasts travel from all across mid-Missouri to see the magic tree.

"Impressed? This is unbelievable!" Francis Paplow said. "This is, I've never seen anything like this before."

Cameron Jones said, "Maybe that this is the most amazing sight I've ever seen in my lifetime."

Although the spectacle costs Fletcher a pretty penny, he's more than happy to provide the magic tree experience.

"Well, the tree is dedicated to just everybody who loves kindness and doing kind things for people, doing beautiful things," he said. "This is kind of my senseless act of beauty."

So, no matter how old or how young you are, the magic tree provides a magical experience for everyone.

The magic tree is lit from 4:30-10:30 every night, and will stay up until New Year's Eve at 303 Hickam Drive, just off Old Plank Road in southwest Columbia.