Magic Tree Lights Up Columbia

COLUMBIA - A beloved Columbia holiday tradition celebrated its 19th year Thursday evening. Holiday enthusiasts crowded the Village of Cherry Hill to see the lighting of this year's Magic Tree.

It took Magic Tree founder "Will Treelighter" and his son 50 hours to hang up the 40,000 LED lights on this year's tree. They chose a different tree this year after the one used for the past four years lost a branch due to last year's heavy snow.

The Magic Tree's lighting was a part of Cherry Hill's annual Holiday Festival. The event also featured carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, shopping and food trucks.

"It's a time for people to get together and have a lot of fun and just enjoy the community of Columbia," Treelighter said. "I'm going to keep doing it as long as I can keep doing it."