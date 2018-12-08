Magnitude 2.3 earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

CARUTHERSVILLE (AP) — A small earthquake has reportedly hit southeast Missouri.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit near Caruthersville late Saturday night. The USGS says the earthquake had a reported depth of about 5 miles.

KFVS reports there have been no immediate reports of any damage.

Small earthquakes are fairly common in southeast Missouri because of the New Madrid fault, which produced massive earthquakes in 1811 and 1812 that could be felt as far away as New England.