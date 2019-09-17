Mahomes historic first half leads Chiefs over the Raiders

OAKLAND, CA- Chiefs came in off a big opening week win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and traveled to Oakland to take on the Raiders Sunday afternoon.

Oakland came out the gate firing as the Raiders took a quick 10-0 lead off a 28 yard field goal from Daniel Carlson and a Derek Carr connection with Tyrell Williams for a 4 yard touchdown.

The Raiders would go quiet for the rest of the game as the Chiefs would answer with 28 unanswered points in the second quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter Patrick Mahomes hit Demarcus Robinson for a untouched 44 yard touchdown. Later in the quarter Mahomes would connect with Mecole Hardman for a 42 yard bomb to take a 14-10 lead.

Getting the ball back at the two-minute warning the Chiefs scored two touchdowns in a minute from touchdown passes from Mahomes to Travis Kelce, as well as another Demarcus Robinson catch.

Kansas City went into the half with a commanding 28-10 lead. Mahomes had a record breaking first half, becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for 325 yards and 4 touchdowns in a half.

Both Oakland and Kansas City would go scoreless in the second half as the Chiefs would head home with a big division win to move them to 2-0 on the season.

Mahomes would finish with 443 yards and 4 touchdowns. Kelce and Robinson would both pass the 100 yard receiving mark.

Kansas City takes on the red hot Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson in a home opener next Sunday. Both teams are 2-0