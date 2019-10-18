Mahomes injured as Chiefs beat Broncos
DENVER - Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes left in the 2nd quarter Thursday night against the Denver Broncos after suffering a knee injury on a QB sneak.
Mahomes had to be helped off the field, but walked back to the locker room on his own and was seen later with a brace.
He will undergo an MRI in Kansas City to determine if there is any ligament damage to his knee that could alter his time on the sidelines.
Matt Moore filled in for the Chiefs. He finished the game 10-19 passing for 117 yds and a touchdown to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the 3rd quarter to help give Kansas City the 30-6 victory.
The Chiefs improves to 5-2 on the season, but will wait to see about Mahomes' condition before they host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday night.
