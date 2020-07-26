Mahomes knows risk, feels safe in return to Chiefs' facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledges there is “some risk” in returning to the team facility for training camp.

But he is comfortable with the protocols established by the NFL and its players’ union to ensure a safe environment leading to the season. Mahomes spoke with a group of local reporters on Zoom on Saturday.

The Super Bowl MVP was at the facility along with rookies and select veterans one day after the league and union agreed to a proposal opening camps in earnest next week.