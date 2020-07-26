Mahomes knows risk, feels safe in return to Chiefs' facility

18 hours 21 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, July 25 2020 Jul 25, 2020 Saturday, July 25, 2020 1:10:00 PM CDT July 25, 2020 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledges there is “some risk” in returning to the team facility for training camp.

But he is comfortable with the protocols established by the NFL and its players’ union to ensure a safe environment leading to the season. Mahomes spoke with a group of local reporters on Zoom on Saturday.

The Super Bowl MVP was at the facility along with rookies and select veterans one day after the league and union agreed to a proposal opening camps in earnest next week.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
8am 79°
9am 82°
10am 85°
11am 88°