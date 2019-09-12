Mahomes will play on sprained ankle Sunday

KANSAS CITY - The Chiefs won't play without their star quarterback in Oakland on Sunday.

Kansas City's head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes is doing fine after spraining his ankle Sunday and plans to play this week.

Tyreek Hill's return won't be as sudden. The Chiefs wide receiver left Sunday's game after suffering a joint injury involving his sternum and clavicle.

Hill won't play Sunday in Oakland, but not all hope is lost for Chiefs Kingdom.

He has avoided being put injury reserve, which would have guaranteed his absence for eight weeks. Although this leaves an empty spot on the Chiefs active roster, Hill could be back on the field before week nine.

The Chiefs will likely depend on their wide receiver Sammy Watkins again on Sunday when they take on the Oakland Raiders.