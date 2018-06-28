Mailbox Bombs in Camden County

"Lot of speculation at this point because we don't have a whole lot of leads on it because the explosion happens and then the people look out," explained Sheriff John Page. "So, I mean, we haven't had any real good suspect information."

Page said the mailbox bombs are not terrorist attacks. The Missouri Fire Marshall also is investigating, along with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Reported by Josh Kranzberg