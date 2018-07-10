Mailboxes Damaged in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY- The Callaway county Sheriff's Office arrested two men on suspicion of property damage in Callaway County after an early morning incident on June 3.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested five occupants of a vehicle for minor in possession of alcohol near Hams Prairie. A Deputy found a baseball bat inside the vehicle during the arrest. The occupants were questioned about the bat and if they used it to strike mailboxes. The occupants denied striking mailboxes.

Later in the day on June 3, several Callaway County residents reported mailbox damage on County Road 419. Thomas Buchholz and Cody Waterson were interviewed on June 6 regarding the mailbox damage. Both Buchholz and Waterson were arrested on suspicion of property damage and were released to the jail. Both were released on summons.